Goa: Hi-Tech Drones To Monitor Soil, Temperatures In Forests

Representative photo

Panaji: The high resolution drones, which are set to be employed across forest areas including wildlife sanctuaries, are set to monitor soil, temperature and moisture content to gauge the possibility of forest fire in the State wilds.

Taking serious note of the multiple fire incidents in and around Wildlife Sanctuaries and raging blaze reported in several other parts of the State earlier this summer, the Forest Department is employing around 8-10 drones for comprehensive tech-driven surveillance of the forest areas and wildlife sanctuaries and national park.

High resolution drones to aid Forest deparment

“The high resolution drones will help prevent the threat of forest fires and a concern for monitoring human activities in the forests,” Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

“What is important is that they will monitor soil, temperature and moisture content to gauge the possibility of forest fire, which will put us on alert,” he explained.

What is a drone?

A drone is a remote-controlled, unstaffed aerial vehicle (UAV) that can provide a 360-degree view during its flight. Rane said that a group of 10-15 people are trained to operate drones.

Nearly 4.18 square kilometres of forest area including 2.27 sq kms in three wildlife sanctuaries were affected due to the 74 sporadic fire incidents reported in private land, reserve forests, comunidade land and protected areas across the State in March. Of the total 74 fire incidences reported during the first fortnight of March, 32 fire incidences were reported in three wildlife sanctuaries.