Haryana Dowry Row: Suspended Delhi Police Constable Kuldeep Denies Demanding Brezza, Claims Allegations Are 'Scripted' | Video | ANI

Suspended Delhi Police constable Kuldeep, who has been accused of demanding a Maruti Suzuki Brezza as dowry and calling off his wedding after the bride's family allegedly failed to meet his demand, has denied the allegations, claiming that he never asked for a car or any other gifts. He has also alleged that the bride's family has made baseless accusations against him and demanded Rs 32 lakh.

In a statement issued following the controversy, Kuldeep said that the allegations against him were false and that the dispute originated from a verbal altercation over ribbon-cutting during the wedding ceremony.

"False allegations are being levelled against me that I am demanding Brezza car. I have not demanded anything to date," he said, adding that he had initially suggested that only close family members should attend the ceremony.

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Kuldeep alleged that the bride's family members, including her uncle Harish, aunts Reena and Meena, and her brother Sahil, escalated a minor disagreement and portrayed him as the villain on social media. He claimed that he had apologised following the argument but alleged that the other side had already planned to create a controversy.

Denying that he had asked the wedding procession to return, Kuldeep claimed that it was the bride's family that turned the procession away. He further alleged that the groom's side was held captive inside the wedding venue after the situation escalated and was subsequently rescued by the police.

"I did not ask the wedding procession to return. It was they who turned back the wedding procession. After the situation turned tense, the entire wedding procession folded their hands and pled to let it go. But they paid no heed. They said that they wouldn't let the wedding go through now," he claimed.

The suspended constable also rejected allegations that he had arrived at the wedding with around 1,200 people, maintaining that only 25-30 people had accompanied him. He further claimed that he remained willing to marry Heena and was even prepared to solemnise the marriage through a court ceremony with a limited number of people.

"This has nothing to do with any vehicle; it is all scripted," he alleged, demanding an investigation into the matter. He also claimed that the bride's family was now seeking Rs 32 lakh from him and challenged them to produce video evidence showing him assaulting anyone or demanding a car.

Delhi Police Suspend Constable, Initiate Departmental Proceedings

Taking serious cognisance of the allegations of dowry demands and the subsequent cancellation of the marriage, Delhi Police suspended Kuldeep with immediate effect and initiated departmental proceedings against him.

In an official statement, Delhi Police said, "Taking serious note of the allegations regarding the demand for dowry and the subsequent calling off of the marriage, the misconduct of Constable (Exe.) Kuldeep, No. 2036/OND has been viewed seriously. Accordingly, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending departmental action. The incident pertains to Sonepat, Haryana, Dt 20.11.2026."

The police further stated that the conduct of the personnel concerned had been viewed with utmost seriousness and that necessary departmental proceedings had been initiated against him in accordance with the prescribed rules.

What Are The Allegations Against Suspended Delhi Cop?

The controversy erupted in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday, November 20, when the wedding of Kuldeep and Heena was called off amid allegations of dowry demands. The bride was reportedly waiting for the wedding rituals to begin as hundreds of guests gathered at the venue. However, the groom allegedly refused to proceed with the marriage after his demand for a car was not fulfilled.

According to the bride's father, Subhash Kumar, the marriage had been arranged months earlier through intermediaries who had assured the family that Kuldeep's family was financially well-off and did not expect dowry.

However, the bride's family alleged that demands for a car and jewellery began soon after the alliance was finalised. In his police complaint, Subhash claimed that he had initially booked a Hyundai Aura worth approximately Rs 9.5 lakh instead of a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which reportedly cost around Rs 13 lakh. A day before the wedding, Kuldeep allegedly insisted on getting the Brezza. Consequently, the family cancelled the earlier booking and attempted to arrange the vehicle of his choice.

On the wedding day, Kuldeep allegedly arrived at the venue in ordinary clothes, accompanied by his mother, and sought to inspect the Brezza. An argument reportedly broke out after he found that the vehicle was not present at the venue. Despite pleas from the bride's family to proceed with the wedding rituals, Kuldeep and his mother allegedly refused and left.

The groom's side subsequently returned with a wedding procession but allegedly continued insisting on the car and gold jewellery. The bride's family further claimed that members of the groom's side abused them in front of relatives and guests before leaving the venue without completing the marriage.

According to reports, Kuldeep's family had allegedly demanded a two-tola gold chain, four-tola gold earrings and silver anklets for the bride, apart from jewellery for the groom's brother and his wife.

The bride's family also claimed to have arranged furniture worth over Rs 1 lakh as part of the wedding preparations. Subhash alleged that he had spent nearly Rs 30 lakh on the wedding and that the gifts presented to the groom's family between the finalisation of the alliance and the wedding day had not been returned.

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