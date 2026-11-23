West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: A resolution to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga' will be tabled in the assembly during the next session, beginning on December 4, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.

The cabinet took the decision at a meeting chaired by Adhikari.

"The proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga' will be tabled in the House on December 9," he said after the meeting.

Once the proposal is passed by the assembly, it will be sent to the Centre for its approval, he said.

The winter session of the assembly will be held from December 4 to 14.

The TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee had unanimously passed a resolution in the assembly in 2018 to rename the state as "Bangla".

Adhikari also said the state government will introduce eight bills in the session, including one which, when passed, will enable shopkeepers to keep their outlets open round the clock if they wish.

The Parliamentary Affairs department will also bring a bill to provide Rs 30,000 for the Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendra's office expenses and raise the medical allowance of former MLAs from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

The Seva Kendra is a public service centre initiative to help people bring complaints and grievances to their MLAs for resolution.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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