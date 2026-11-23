67-Year-Old German Tourist Found Dead At Kolkata's Peerless Hotel, Probe Underway | Representational Image

Kolkata: A German tourist was found dead in his hotel room here on Monday, police said.

The body of the man, identified as Thomas Minten (67), was found in room 1602 of Peerless Hotel in New Market area around 9.41 am.

Minten had arrived here on November 21 on a tourist visa and was scheduled to return to Berlin on November 25.

The officer said the German national went out sightseeing but returned midway around noon as he was feeling unwell.

The body has been sent to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

A team from Lalbazar homicide squad has visited the spot, the officer said.

"Further details are awaited. Investigation is on," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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