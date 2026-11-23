'Stop Acting Like A Baahubali': Supreme Court Slams Bihar Judge For Convicting SP Over FIR Order | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 23: “Stop acting like a Baahubali”, the Supreme Court on Monday remarked while slamming a Bihar judicial officer who convicted a Superintendent of Police (SP) for disobeying directions to register an FIR and fined him.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana questioned Bihar Judge Anil Kumar’s conduct and said his understanding of law is appalling.

Supreme Court Questions Judge's Legal Understanding

“We are really surprised at your understanding of law. You must first understand the scope and ambit of Section 384 BNSS and Section 345 CrPC. If someone slaps someone or abuses the court, or refuses to leave the courtroom when directed, that is an offence committed in the face of the court. But if we direct someone to register an FIR and they do not, it does not amount to a crime committed in the face of the court.

“Your understanding of law is appalling. You also took such an aggressive stance, called the superintendent and convicted him on the same day,” Justice Bagchi remarked orally.

Court Questions Judicial Officer's Jurisdiction

Questioning the judge’s objection to an inspecting judge’s intervention, Justice Bagchi said, “Were you within your domain and jurisdiction when you called the district magistrate and superintendent of police, treated their non-appearance as an offence committed in the face of the court and convicted and sentenced him? You also stay your hands. Enough of adventure.”

The top court said the judicial officer should be sent to the National Judicial Academy for training.

“Ask your client to stop acting like a ‘Bahubali’ while exercising judicial powers,” the CJI said orally while hearing a plea filed by the judicial officer against the Patna HC order staying his order.

Judicial Officer's Order Against SP

The District and Additional Sessions Judge-IV, Rohtas at Sasaram, convicted IPS officer Raushan Kumar—then Superintendent of Police (SP), Rohtas—on September 29, 2026, for wilfully disobeying court orders and imposed a symbolic fine of Rs 1.

He directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar, to enter the court’s observations into the officer’s service records and called on the Union Ministry of Personnel and Training to overhaul training for IAS and IPS officers to align better with a democratic setup.

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Patna High Court Stays Fine

The Patna High Court had earlier stayed an order imposing a Rs 1 fine on the SP for contempt of court while he was posted in Rohtas.

On September 29, an additional sessions judge in Sasaram held the officer guilty of disobeying an order to register an FIR against a person who had given false evidence in a criminal case decided in 2023.

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