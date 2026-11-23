A man was shot in an encounter with police while he was escaping after injuring several police officials at Jama Masjid Police Station around 2:30 pm on Monday. According to reports, the accused, identified as Nabeel, was called to the police station in connection with a complaint filed by his family members over a dispute.

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According to police, five police personnel sustained injuries to their necks and faces after Nabeel all of a sudden launched a knife attack inside the police station.

Accused attacks police personnel with knife

"An encounter ensued following the incident at PS Jama Masjid, where a person named Nabeel, who had been called to the police station in connection with a complaint arising out of a family dispute involving his mother and sister, suddenly attacked police personnel with a knife. The accused has been admitted to hospital after getting shot," news agency ANI quoted a police official as saying.

The injured police personnel were rushed to Sanjeevan Hospital and referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment.

Police shoot accused during escape attempt

Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station. He robbed a two-wheeler to facilitate his escape but was tracked by the police near the Chitli Qabar area. As police attempted to nab him, he once again attacked the forces, forcing the police to open fire to neutralise the threat and bring him under control.

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