Delhi Police constable Kuldeep was to marry Heena on November 20. | X

The bride waited to walk to the stage, hundreds of guests filled the venue, the groom arrived but soon went back refusing to attend the wedding after the woman's family was unable to gift him a car of his choice.

The incident in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday involved Delhi cop Kuldeep who was to marry Heena, months after the persons who had arranged the match had assured her family that his family is well off and does not want dowry.

Shortly after the alliance was finalised, the demands for a car and jewellery began. The bride's father Subhash Kumar alleged in his police complaint that he booked a Hyundai Aura, worth around Rs 9.5 lakh, instead of a Rs 13 lakh Brezza. A day before the wedding, Kuldeep insisted he wanted a Brezza. Heena's family then cancelled the earlier booking and tried arranging the car Kuldeep wanted.

On the day of the wedding, Kuldeep arrived at the wedding venue, but in ordinary clothes and his mother with him, and demanded to see the Brezza. An argument followed when he found no car in the premises and then came the girl's family's pleas to complete the wedding rituals. Kuldeep and his mother refused and left.

They later came with a wedding procession, but continued to demand the car and gold. Abuses were hurled at the bride's side in front of relatives and other guests. The groom's side left from outside the venue and never returned.

Demand For Gold

Kuldeep's family had also allegedly asked Subhash Kumar to arrange for a two-toll gold chain, for-told gold earrings and silver anklets, per reports. This was apart from the jewellery demanded for the groom's brother and his wife.

Furniture worth over Rs 1 lakh was arranged as part of the arrangement. Subhash Kumar claimed that he has spent almost Rs 30 lakh on wedding preparations. None of the gifts given to Kuldeep's family between the day the match was arranged and the wedding day were returned, he alleged in the complaint.

Bride's Family Seeks Police Action

While both sides dialled 112 after the standoff outside the wedding venue, the bride's family filed a police complaint, accusing Kuldeep's family of demanding dowry and creating a ruckus. Subhash Kumar has demanded a fair investigation and legal action, apart from the return of all gifts given to the groom's family.

Further action in the case is awaited.