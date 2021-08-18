Haryana CM asks Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to head centre to groom athletes

Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh, reported news agency ANI.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lauded javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and asked India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field Neeraj Chopra to head a centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics.

"I have asked Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to head a centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics. We want to make Haryana a hub of sports," Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Responding to this Neeraj Chopra said that he will think about it. "I will think about being the head of a centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics in Haryana. I will try my best to promote sports in the country," said Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra created history as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra has gained 14 places to become world number two in the latest world rankings after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics.

The star athlete's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics.

(With inputs from ANI)

