Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately,"he tweeted.
Further details awaited.
