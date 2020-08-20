Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat tests positive for coronavirus; leaders wish him a speedy recovery

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat on Thursday revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Shekhwat said he underwent a coronavirus test after experiencing symptoms of the infection and on the advice of doctors is getting admitted to a hospital. The Union Minister also requested the ones who had come in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhwat wrote: "I underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms and the report has come positive. I am getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all who have come in my contact in the past days to isolate themselves and get tested."