Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat tests positive for coronavirus; leaders wish him a speedy recovery

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat on Thursday revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Shekhwat said he underwent a coronavirus test after experiencing symptoms of the infection and on the advice of doctors is getting admitted to a hospital. The Union Minister also requested the ones who had come in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested.
Taking to Twitter, Shekhwat wrote: "I underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms and the report has come positive. I am getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all who have come in my contact in the past days to isolate themselves and get tested."
Shekhawat is the fifth Union minister to have tested positive for coronavirus. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary and Dharmendra Pradhan have also been infected by the virus.
Soon after the news broke, several political leaders took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot too took to the microblogging site to wish the Union Jal Shakti Minister a speedy recovery. "I have come to know Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji has tested positive for #Covid_19... Wish him a speedy recovery," Ghelot tweeted.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Hon @gssjodhpur ji!"
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished Gajendra Singh Shekhwat a speedy recovery. "I pray to God that you recover soon," Kejriwal tweeted.
While Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said Shekhwat will recover soon and continue to serve the nation.
Here’s what others said:
