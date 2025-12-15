 Assam Tribune Chairman Emeritus Prafulla Govinda Baruah Passes Away At 93
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Tribune Chairman Emeritus Prafulla Govinda Baruah Passes Away At 93

Assam Tribune Chairman Emeritus Prafulla Govinda Baruah Passes Away At 93

Prafulla Govinda Baruah, veteran journalist, Chairman Emeritus and Editor of The Assam Tribune, died Sunday night in Guwahati at 93. A Padma Shri awardee, he shaped Northeast journalism for decades, leading the Tribune since 1966. His leadership made the paper a moral voice, while his literary, educational and socio-cultural initiatives left a lasting legacy across Assam & beyond for generations.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Assam Tribune Chairman Emeritus Prafulla Govinda Baruah Passes Away At 93 |

​Guwahati: Prafulla Govinda Baruah, the veteran journalist, Chairman Emeritus, and Editor of The Assam Tribune, passed away on Sunday at 9:30 pm in a private hospital in Guwahati due to age-related ailments. He was 93.

​A recipient of the Padma Shri for his monumental contributions to journalism in the Northeast, his demise has been widely mourned across the state's political, media, and social spheres.

Legacy of a Pioneer

​Institution Builder: Baruah took over as the Managing Director of The Assam Tribune group in 1966, an institution founded by his father, Radha Govinda Baruah, in 1939. He simultaneously served as the Editor of the region's oldest and most circulated English daily since 1997.

FPJ Shorts
Ankit Mhatre’s Double Ton Powers Chembur Karnatak To Massive 362-Run Win In Giles Shield U-14
Ankit Mhatre’s Double Ton Powers Chembur Karnatak To Massive 362-Run Win In Giles Shield U-14
Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe
Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe
Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling Action Across Mumbai Venues
Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling Action Across Mumbai Venues
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission Schedule
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission Schedule

​The Voice of Assam: The Assam Tribune group, under his leadership, played a crucial role as a moral anchor and public voice on all issues concerning the Northeast, including the problem of infiltration, the 1962 Chinese aggression, and the 1971 war with Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the paper's Platinum Jubilee in 2014, described the Tribune as "the voice of the people of the region."

​Literary & Social Contributions: He founded Sahitya Prakash, which publishes the monthly literary magazine Goriyasi, significantly contributing to Assamese literature. He was also instrumental in establishing the RG Baruah College and the socio-cultural organisation Jyotirupa to encourage young talent.

​Economic Vision: Baruah organised a series of seminars under the banner of Assam Prakalpa, bringing together experts to formulate policies for the state's economic development.

Life and Education

​Born in Dibrugarh on July 26, 1932, Baruah was a brilliant student:

​1949: Matriculation from Gauhati University (First Division).

​1953: Graduated with Honours in Economics from Presidency College, Calcutta.

​1957: Gold Medallist in LLB from Calcutta University.

​1964: Studied journalism and printing technology at the Thomson Foundation in the UK on a scholarship.

​Solemn Farewell

​Baruah's final rites were performed with full state honours on Monday afternoon at the Nabagraha crematorium, Guwahati. Earlier, his mortal remains were brought to The Assam Tribune building for a final farewell by colleagues and admirers.

​Dignitaries, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, condoled his passing, emphasizing the vacuum created by the loss of his principled and guiding leadership. Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika noted, "He never placed himself above the institution or its people. That self-effacement... was his greatest virtue."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Govt Reviews Proposal For Introducing Hot Air Balloon Rides To Boost Adventure Tourism In...

Bihar Govt Reviews Proposal For Introducing Hot Air Balloon Rides To Boost Adventure Tourism In...

Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe

Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe

BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls

BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls

Paper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna

Paper Leak Racket: Key Accused Linked To Multiple Exam Scams Arrested In Patna

Assam Tribune Chairman Emeritus Prafulla Govinda Baruah Passes Away At 93

Assam Tribune Chairman Emeritus Prafulla Govinda Baruah Passes Away At 93