Haryana Board of School Examination to announce Class 10 results at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education will release the results of Class 10 examinations on their official website bseh.org.in.

Students who appeared for the examination can find their scorecard on website after submitting details such as registration number, roll number and all the other essential details which will be required.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of the results has been delayed by almost two months as they were expected to come out in March.

The evaluation of Class 10 examination sheets began earlier this month, according to media reports.

It is advisable to cross check your details and contact school authorities in case of errors and other details.

However, the original marksheet will be provided few weeks after Haryana board declares the results.

A list of toppers will also be uploaded along with all examination results.