 Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Ramdas Athawale's RPI(A) Seeks 2 Seats From BJP; To Contest 8-10 Seats In Case Of No Agreement
Voting is to be held in Haryana on October 5 and the last date for nomination to contest elections in the state is September 12.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Ramdas Athawale | IANS/ File pic

New Delhi: Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (Athawale) have planned to contest the Haryana Assembly Elections on 8-10 seats and will support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the remaining seats, RPI (A)'s Haryana unit President Ravi Sonu Kundli said.

Statement Of RPI (A)'s Haryana Unit President Ravi Sonu Kundli

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Kundli said that they are demanding two seats of Haryana from the BJP, and if no agreement is reached then they will field their candidates on 8-10 seats.

"We are planning to contest on 8-10 seats. If we form an alliance with the BJP at the state level, then we are demanding 2 seats in it. If no agreement is reached with the BJP, then we will field candidates on 8 to 10 seats and will support BJP candidates on the remaining 80 seats," Kundli said.

Party Leader Manju Chibbar On The 2 Seats Demanded

Party leader Manju Chibbar said that the two seats that they are demanding from the BJP are reserved seats, including Mullana in Ambala and Nilokheri in Karnal.

"If BJP gives us to two seats in the allaince then on the rest 8 seats we will support the BJP. The Two seats that we are demanding include Mullana in Ambala and Nilokheri in Karnal. Republic Party request the BJP for these two seats. We've been with the BJP and will always be. But if it doesn't suit the BJP to give us the seat then we will have to contest independently in Haryana to keep the morale of the party," she said.

Highlighting the issues on which RPI (A) is contesting the Haryana polls, Chibbar said, "We are demanding proper living place for slum dwellers. We are working against women exploitation in the country. The party also aims to address and reduce drug abuse in the region."

About The Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Earlier, a meeting was called in the national capital under the chairmanship of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to discuss the list of candidates in depth for the Haryana Assembly elections.

During the meeting held at the BJP HQ Extension office on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with several veteran leaders of Haryana were present. However, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was not present at the meeting.

Contemplation has been going on in the BJP regarding the names of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. The first list of the candidates will be released soon by BJP.

Earlier, in a meeting held on August 29 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the chairmanship of BJP National President JP Nadda, names of more than 50 candidates from Haryana were approved.

However, it is being said that due to the rapidly changing political conditions in Haryana and the continuous joining of members in the party, the party has to reconsider many of these seats.

Along with Haryana, the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 8.

