 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'AAP To Hold 40 Rallies In Next 15 Days,' Says State Party Chief Sushil Gupta
Stating that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will soon come out and his programs will be organised separately for the Haryana assembly elections, Sushil Gupta alleged that "Kejriwal has been put in jail in a fake case due to political hatred’’.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Sushil Gupta | X/@AAPHaryana

Chandigarh: Even as the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with the Haryana traders on Sunday showcasing the functioning of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab, the Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta said the party would hold 40 rallies to be addressed by top leaders in the next 15 days.

Haryana assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 5 and results would be out on October 8.

Interacting with newspersons, Gupta said that on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal held a rally in Badhra assembly segment, Bhagwant Mann addressed a traders’ meeting in Panipat and senior leader Manish Sisodia led a road show in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad.

Highlighting AAP schemes, he said that if elected, the AAP government would waive off all the outstanding electricity bills of every house till December 2023, every youth will be given employment guarantee and unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 until employment is provided, mohalla clinics will be built in every village and hospitals will be remarkably improved. Our government will provide good education by making every school the best and every woman above 18 years of age will be given Rs 1,000 per month, he held.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering of traders in Panipat, Mann who was accompanied by AAP state senior state vice-president Anurag Dhanda, said that the issues faced by traders of Haryana were not unique to Haryana; similar problems were previously seen in Punjab and Delhi and are now present in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well. The industry is considered the government's biggest revenue source but is often criticised and labeled unfairly, he said and alleged that despite providing employment to many, the industry is rarely given proper attention.

He said that the AAP government provides free electricity in Delhi and Punjab. Stating that in Punjab, 90% of households receive zero electricity bills, he asked why this couldn’t be done in Haryana, highlighting that solar power is available at ₹2.54 per unit in the market.

