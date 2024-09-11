 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh

Kavita is the first female professional wrestler of Indian nationality to wrestle in the WWE. While Kavita had won medals in the weight lifting at national games, she was also honoured by the then President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017. She joined AAP in 2022.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Left To Right: Vinesh Phogat, Kavita Dalal | File Image/ X@UmeshCol

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which named 21 more candidates in its fourth list on Wednesday for the upcoming assembly election in Haryana, has fielded former professional wrestler Kavita Dalal, from Julana assembly seat.

Kavita is the first female professional wrestler of Indian nationality to wrestle in the WWE. While Kavita had won medals in the weight lifting at national games, she was also honoured by the then President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017. She joined AAP in 2022.

Beside Kavita, Congress’ candidate Vinesh, an ace grappler, also faces BJP candidate Capt Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, who is currently vice president of the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing and the BJP sports cell’s co-convenor.

Read Also
'Jeet Pakki Samjho': Vinesh Phogat Files Nomination From Julana For Haryana Polls After Joining...
article-image

Among other candidates, AAP has fielded Raj Kaur Gill, a farmers’ leader, from Ambala Cantt, Sunil Bindal from Karnal and Nishant Anand from Gurugram seat.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: District Judge Alleges Attack On Residence By Miscreants After Ruling In POCSO Case; Urges Calcutta HC For Security
West Bengal: District Judge Alleges Attack On Residence By Miscreants After Ruling In POCSO Case; Urges Calcutta HC For Security
9/11 Terror Attacks 23rd Anniversary: US President Joe Biden To Continue Dismantling Terrorist Networks, Kamala Harris Remembers Lives Lost; VIDEO
9/11 Terror Attacks 23rd Anniversary: US President Joe Biden To Continue Dismantling Terrorist Networks, Kamala Harris Remembers Lives Lost; VIDEO
Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Scandal: ED Raids Mumbai & Kolkata; Seizes ₹12.96 Lakh, Foreign Currency, And Key Documents Tied To Illicit Gains
Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Scandal: ED Raids Mumbai & Kolkata; Seizes ₹12.96 Lakh, Foreign Currency, And Key Documents Tied To Illicit Gains
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh

The polling for the 90-member Haryana assembly is scheduled to be held on October 5 while the votes would be held on October 8. The last date for filing nominations is September 12.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Jolt To BJP As Its Senior Leader Prof Chhattarpal Singh Joins AAP,...
article-image

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far named 61 candidates for the polls as its talks with the Congress fell through earlier this week; the two parties had contested recent Lok Sabha polls together in Haryana when AAP was given one out of total 10 seats which it fought unsuccessfully. The Congress and AAP had fought the recent Lok Sabha election separately in Punjab.

In the 2019 assembly election, AAP had also contested 46 seats but had failed to open its account.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Warns Voters Against INLD, JJP, Calls Them...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Warns Voters Against INLD, JJP, Calls Them...

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur; 3 Arrested,...

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur; 3 Arrested,...

Good News For Senior Citizens: Modi Cabinet Expands Ayushman Bharat Scheme For People Over 70 Years...

Good News For Senior Citizens: Modi Cabinet Expands Ayushman Bharat Scheme For People Over 70 Years...

VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Participates In Ganpati Puja At CJI DY Chandrachud's Residence In Delhi

VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Participates In Ganpati Puja At CJI DY Chandrachud's Residence In Delhi