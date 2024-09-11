Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Fields WWE Wrestler Kavita Against Congress’ Vinesh

Left To Right: Vinesh Phogat, Kavita Dalal | File Image/ X@UmeshCol

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which named 21 more candidates in its fourth list on Wednesday for the upcoming assembly election in Haryana, has fielded former professional wrestler Kavita Dalal, from Julana assembly seat.

Kavita is the first female professional wrestler of Indian nationality to wrestle in the WWE. While Kavita had won medals in the weight lifting at national games, she was also honoured by the then President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017. She joined AAP in 2022.

Beside Kavita, Congress’ candidate Vinesh, an ace grappler, also faces BJP candidate Capt Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, who is currently vice president of the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing and the BJP sports cell’s co-convenor.

Among other candidates, AAP has fielded Raj Kaur Gill, a farmers’ leader, from Ambala Cantt, Sunil Bindal from Karnal and Nishant Anand from Gurugram seat.

The polling for the 90-member Haryana assembly is scheduled to be held on October 5 while the votes would be held on October 8. The last date for filing nominations is September 12.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far named 61 candidates for the polls as its talks with the Congress fell through earlier this week; the two parties had contested recent Lok Sabha polls together in Haryana when AAP was given one out of total 10 seats which it fought unsuccessfully. The Congress and AAP had fought the recent Lok Sabha election separately in Punjab.

In the 2019 assembly election, AAP had also contested 46 seats but had failed to open its account.