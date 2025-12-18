 Uttar Pradesh: Noted Sculptor Ram Sutar, Creator Of Statue of Unity, Passes Away At 100 In Noida
Uttar Pradesh: Noted Sculptor Ram Sutar, Creator Of Statue of Unity, Passes Away At 100 In Noida

Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, famed for designing the Statue of Unity and iconic statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji, passed away at 100 in Noida. A gold medallist from JJ School of Art, he received prestigious honors including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Maharashtra Bhushan for his lifetime contributions to Indian art and sculpture.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Noted Sculptor Ram Sutar, Creator Of Statue of Unity, Passes Away At 100 In Noida | X @supriya_sule

New Delhi: Noted sculptor Ram Sutar, known for designing the world's tallest statue - Statue of Unity - in Gujarat, passed away late on Wednesday night at his Noida residence, his son said.

He was 100 and ailing with age-related illnesses.

"It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father Shri Ram Vanji Sutar on 17th December midnight at our residence," his son Anil Sutar said in a note shared with the press on Thursday.

About Ram Sutar

Born in a humble family in Gondur village under the Dhule district of present-day Maharashtra on February 19, 1925, Sutar is known to have been drawn to sculpting from his childhood.

A gold medallist from JJ School of Art and Architecture, Mumbai, Sutar, has to his credit a long list of achievements.

The iconic statues of Mahatma Gandhi seated in a meditating pose and of Chhatrapati Shivaji riding a horse on the Parliament premises rank among his finest creations.

The Statue of Unity honours Sardar Patel, country's first deputy prime minister and home minister.

Sutar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.

Recently, Sutar was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar, the state's highest award.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

