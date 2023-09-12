Haryana: Actress Mita Vashisth Appointed As State's Film & Entertainment Policy Panel Head

Mita Vashisth | File

Chandigarh: Noted actress Mita Vashisth was appointed chairperson of Haryana's film and entertainment policy governing council, according to an official statement here on Tuesday.

The position of chairperson had become vacant due to the untimely demise of the esteemed director, producer, and actor Satish Kaushik, who was initially appointed as the first chairman of the governing council by the state government.

Many feathers to her cap

Vashisth is known for her roles in over 40 films, several television serials, web series, and theatre productions. Her expertise extends beyond the screen, as she has also served as visiting faculty at esteemed institutions such as the National School of Drama (NSD), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), National Institute of Design (NID), Whistling Woods International (WWI), and has held the position of head of department, acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

In addition, the statement said, the administrative secretary of the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, Haryana government would be co-chairman of the council and the director general of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department as the member secretary.

Vashisth's new role

The primary functions of the governing council would encompass sanctioning projects and releasing funds in accordance with the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy. Moreover, the council would serve as an advisory body, offering guidance to the executive committee in the effective implementation of the policy's provisions, the statement added.