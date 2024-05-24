Haryana Accident: 7 Members Of Family Killed, Over 20 Injured In Tragic Bus Crash On Highway In Ambala; Visuals Surface

Haryana: At least seven members of the same family died and more than 20 got injured after a mini-bus met with an accident on National Highway in the Ambala district of Haryana on Friday, said officials.

The victims were pilgrims travelling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

According to Dr Kaushal Kumar, Medical Officer, Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt, the accident occurred on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway early today.

Kumar further confirmed that more than 20 passengers were injured in the incident.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited.