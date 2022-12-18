Haryana: 7-8 vehicles collided with each other due to fog in Yamunanagar

Haryana: Amid the issue of fogging in parts of Haryana, at least 7 vehicles collided with each other near Aurangabad village in Yamunanagar on Sunday morning due to fog.

The people injured in the accident are admitted to a hospital.

Police however say that 10-15 vehicles may have collided but we can see 7-8 here. They have appealed the people to drive slowly as it's foggy these days.

Police say, "10-15 vehicles may have collided but we can 7-8 here. I appeal to people to drive slowly as it's foggy these days" pic.twitter.com/kkR36jK19C — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.