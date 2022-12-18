e-Paper Get App
Haryana: 7-8 vehicles collided with each other due to fog in Yamunanagar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
Haryana: Amid the issue of fogging in parts of Haryana, at least 7 vehicles collided with each other near Aurangabad village in Yamunanagar on Sunday morning due to fog.

The people injured in the accident are admitted to a hospital.

Police however say that 10-15 vehicles may have collided but we can see 7-8 here. They have appealed the people to drive slowly as it's foggy these days.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

