Haryana: 7-8 vehicles collided with each other due to fog in Yamunanagar

Haryana: Amid the issue of fogging in parts of Haryana, at least 7 vehicles collided with each other near Aurangabad village in Yamunanagar on Sunday morning due to fog.
The people injured in the accident are admitted to a hospital.
Police however say that 10-15 vehicles may have collided but we can see 7-8 here. They have appealed the people to drive slowly as it's foggy these days.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
