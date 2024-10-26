Haryana: 4 People Charred To Death After Massive Fire Engulfs Their House In Gurugram

Image From The Spot Of The Incident | PTI

Gurugram (Haryana): Four people were killed in a house fire at Saraswati Enclave in Haryana's Gurugram, said police.

Police reached the spot as soon as word reached about the fire that occurred at around 12:15 am on Saturday. The fire brigade and ambulance were also called to the fire incident site.

All the deceased are from Bihar, said police.

The suspected reason for what caused the fire has been ascertained as a short circuit said police.

Father Of One Of The Deceased Speaks On The Tragedy

Father of one of the deceased expressed grief over the deaths and said, "Sounds were coming from the room. When we forcibly opened the gate. There was all smoke. Nobody survived. One of the deceased is my son. He was 17 years old. When the fire brigade arrived, we had already extinguished the fire."

Statement Of Kin Of The Deceased

Muhammad Shafiq, kin of the deceased said, "Two of them were my elder brother's children and one was my younger brother's son. There were a total of four people. They all were staying in a room. Police reached the spot and conducted a proper investigation. They called the fire brigade and ambulance. It took a long time. Nobody could be saved, all got burnt alive. We are natives of Bihar."

Assurance Given By Councillor Brahma Yadav

Councillor Brahma Yadav assured that he would try his best to provide the family of the deceased with all possible help and expressed grief saying, "It is very saddening. All the deceased belong to the same family. We all condemn the incident. This incident is horrifying beyond imagination. I talked with SHO sir as well. The whole Saraswati enclave is with the family of the deceased. We will try our best to provide this family with all possible help including economic help."

