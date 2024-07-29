Terrifying VIDEO: 65-Year-Old Woman Trampled To Death By Stray Cow In Haryana's Kurukshetra

Terrifying VIDEO: 65-Year-Old Woman Trampled To Death By Stray Cow In Haryana | X

Haryana: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was mauled to death by a cow in Haryana's Kurukshetra. The horrific incident of the cow attacking the woman has surfaced on the internet and the video shows that the cow trampled the woman to death in the middle of the road. The incident has raised questions over the management of stray animals by the authorities. Many such incidents of stray cattles attacking, hurting and killing people have come to the fore from the entire country in the recent past.

The incident occurred on Saturday (July 27) in Haryana's Kurukshetra when the woman came to the gate of her house with the help of a stick and the cow attacked her. The victim has been identified as Gurdeep Kaur (65). The cow attacked her near the gate of her house and mauled her to death in front of a crowd and the people kept recording the video of the incident and were not able to rescue the woman from the cow attacking her.

The video of the horrific incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the cow attacked the woman and trampled her to death. The woman's dead body is lying outside her house in a pool of blood and a man is seen hitting the cow with a stick from inside the gate. Two women are seen on the other side of the road, from where they are seen hurling stones at the cow to save the woman.

Warning: Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

It can also be seen in the video that the people have closed the gates of their houses as soon as the cow brutally attacked the woman. It is being claimed that the cow trampled the woman to death and the woman's throat was slit in the attack. The woman is seen lying motionless on the ground and the cow is seen attacking her repeatedly even after the woman lost her life.

There were two more cows standing near the cow who was attacking the woman. The number of stray cattle have risen to an alarming level in the country and the government and the concerned authorities should address the issue with seriousness. The number of attacks and deaths due to these stray cattle have spiked in the country. The most affected state due to the menace of stray cattle seems to be Uttar Pradesh. Many accidents occur in the state due to these stray cattle.