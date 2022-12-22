Haryana: 3 migrant labourers die after being buried under pile of mud in Hisar | ANI

Hisar: Three migrant labourers from Bihar died on Thursday due to mudslide while fitting sewer pipes in village Kapro in Narnaund sub-division of this district, a senior official said.

The work of sewerage pipes fitting was going on near Indraj Park in Kapro village for which these labourers were working 10-12 feet below, Narnaund's Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Yadav said.

Meanwhile, suddenly the soil slipped due to which all the three got buried under the mud. The administration and the police pulled out all three with the help of heavy earth moving machines, but by then they were dead, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Baljeet, Santosh and Sanoj, all residents of Bihar, the officer added.