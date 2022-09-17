Jammu & Kashmir: Three youths arrested in killing of 19-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar

ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three youths after they confessed to the killing of a 19-year-old labourer from Bihar in Bandipora. On August 13, Mohammad Amrez, a migrant labourer from Bihar's Madhepura was shot dead in Bandipora during the wee hours. So far, 25 people, four of whom were non-locals, have lost their lives in targeted killings this year.

MZ Malik, senior superintendent of police today said that on basis of clues we got by forming Special Inestigation Team (SIT) and questioning people, we arrested 3 youths, residents of Sadunara, who confessed to the killing of Mohammad Amrez.

"The accused youths were in touch with handlers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) a terror outfit and few weapons have also been recovered," said the SSP.

For the unveresed, Amrez worked as a quilt weaver in Sumbal town of Bandipora district along with other members of his family. Mohammad Tanzeel, Amrez’s elder brother, said he and his two brothers were sleeping when they heard gunshots just after 12.30 am.

Earlier too, a labourer from Bihar — was killed and two others were injured in a grenade attack at Pulwama’s Gadoora on August 4.

Attacks on non-locals by militants have spiked this year in Kashmir.