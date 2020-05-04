Harsh Vardhan says Delhi and Mumbai did not follow lockdown norms, hence have more coronavirus cases

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that people in metros like Delhi and Mumbai did not follow lockdown norms and hence have more coronavirus cases.

Harsh Vardhan told News18, “I have a feeling that people in these cities have not followed lockdown principles quite adequately, which is one of the main reasons these cities are not performing well in controlling the spread of coronavirus as compared to other cities in the country."

But, the Union Health Minister admitted that some of these big cities had also borne the maximum brunt of international travellers and that could have contributed to more cases there.

Harsh Vardhan on Monday also said that Delhi is one of the places where considering the current situation more stringent action needs to be taken to combat COVID-19.