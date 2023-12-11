 Harihar Pandey, One Of Three Plaintiffs In Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Passes Away Due To Prolonged Illness At 77
Harihar Pandey, One Of Three Plaintiffs In Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Passes Away Due To Prolonged Illness At 77

Pandey’s son Karnshankar Pandey said his father’s condition had deteriorated due to infections. Two plaintiffs in the case Somnath Vyas and Prof Ramrang Sharma, have already died.

December 11, 2023
Gyanvapi Mosque

Varanasi, December 11: Harihar Pandey, one of three plaintiffs in the 1991 civil suit (no.610/2991) seeking removal of the Gyanvapi mosque from ‘Adi Vishweshwar temple’ land, has died following prolonged illness. He was 77.

His condition had deteriorated due to infections

Pandey’s son Karnshankar Pandey said his father’s condition had deteriorated due to infections. Two plaintiffs in the case Somnath Vyas and Prof Ramrang Sharma, have already died.

The case is being contested by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi

The case is being contested by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi as the ‘next friend’ of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar.

