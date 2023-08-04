Gyanvapi Case: ASI Survey Team Reaches Mosque Premises In Varanasi (WATCH)

ASI team reaches Gyanvapi | ANI

A day after the verdict by Allahabad High Court allowing a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the Gyanvapi mosque premises, a team of the ASI arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to conduct a scientific survey of the complex on Friday (August 4) morning. The survey team reached the site amid tight security.

On ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case said, "All people (including ASI officials) have reached there. The survey has started. We are also going inside."

Advocate Sohan Lal Arya, husband of one of the petitioners of Hindu side said, "According to the old list, eight people were there. In the new list that was released by the DM, my name was also there including others but it did not include the names of Sudhir Tripathi, Vishnu Shankar Jain and Harishankar Jain. Later, their names were added. The Muslim side has boycotted the survey)."

Allahabad court order on August 3

On Thursday (August 3), setting aside the objections of the mosque committee, the Allahabad High Court has allowed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey in the Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi. On Thursday Justice Preetinkar Diwakar of the single bench of the High Court declined to stay the order of survey.

"Survey is necessary for justice"

The court said that a survey is necessary for justice. Earlier the district session court of Varanasi had ordered ASI to survey the Gyanvapi premises. The Anjuman Intezamia Committee of Gyanvapi mosque management had approached the Supreme Court against this order. The apex court while staying the survey had asked the committee to approach the High Court. The High Court on Thursday rejected the petition of the mosque committee and asked the ASI to carry on with the survey in mosque premises.

Muslim side approaches SC

The Muslim side or the mosque committee, Anjuman Intezamia Committee, approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order allowing the survey by ASI in Gyanvapi mosque premises. "We are hopeful that justice will be done as this mosque is around 600 years old and Muslims have been offering namaz there for the last 600 years. We also want that the Places of Worship Act should be enforced at all places of worship in the country," said AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali on Thursday on the Allahabad HC verdict. The SC will hear Muslim side's plea against the verdict on Friday.