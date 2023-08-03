 Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Allows ASI Survey, Dismisses Muslim Side’s Plea
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Allows ASI Survey, Dismisses Muslim Side's Plea

The decision is a big win for the Hindu side. The Allahabad High Court dismissed the Muslim side's plea to stay the ASI survey of the mosque.

Gyanvapi Mosque | File

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday announced its verdict in Gyanvapi Mosque case. The court has allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct the survey of Gyanvapi Mosque premises under certain conditions. The decision is a big win for the Hindu side. The Allahabad High Court dismissed the Muslim side's plea to stay the ASI survey of the mosque. The Muslim side is expected to challenge the High Court's verdict in Supreme Court. The High Court in its decision said that the survey of the mosque is necessary to bring justice. The Hindu side has appealed to start the survey immediately.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi survey case told ANI that "Allahabad High Court has said that ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex to start. Sessions court order upheld by High Court."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Reacts

Reacting on the verdict of Allahabad High Court allowing ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that "I welcome this verdict. I am confident that the truth will come out after the ASI survey and Gyanvapi issue will be resolved."

