UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Sensational Claim On Gyanvapi Issue, Says 'Muslim Side Should Bring Proposal..'

The contentious case surrounding the Gyanvapi Mosque and Kashi Vishwanath Temple is currently underway in the Allahabad High Court. After a thorough hearing, the court has reserved its decision, and the much-awaited verdict is expected to be pronounced on August 3.

CM Yogi Adityanath's Reaction

Amidst the legal proceedings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his views on the Gyanvapi Mosque and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in an interview with news agency ANI. He expressed concerns about potential controversies arising if the mosque is referred to as such.

CM Yogi stated, "If it is called a mosque, then there will be controversy." He emphasized the significance of the sacred space and its religious symbolism. "We have not kept it; there is Jyotirlinga, there are idols of Gods," he added, pointing to the spiritual significance that extends beyond mere nomenclature.

Seeking a Solution

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the need for a constructive resolution to the ongoing dispute. He urged the Muslim community to take the lead in proposing a solution. "I think this proposal should come from the Muslim community, acknowledging that a historical mistake has been made, and we want a solution for that mistake," he stated.

The Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute has been a longstanding issue, and CM Yogi's call for a collaborative solution is aimed at finding a middle ground to preserve the sanctity of both religious places.

Taking on the Opposition

In addition to addressing the contentious matter, Yogi Adityanath also directed his attention towards the opposition alliance 'Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance.' The coalition comprises 26 opposition parties, including the Congress, joining forces to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The UP CM asserted that the alliance's primary objective is to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's potential bid for a third consecutive term at the Centre.

