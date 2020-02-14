Hardik Patel missing since last 20 days, alleges Patidar leader's wife Kinjal Patel

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Hardik Patel, the Patidar community leader, is missing since the past 20 days, according to his wife Kinjal Patel who also accused the Gujarat administration of targeting her husband.

"My husband is missing since the past 20 days, we have no information regarding his whereabouts. We are deeply pained by his absence and want the people to think whether they can bear this kind of separation," Kinjal alleges in a video shared on the internet.

"In 2017, this government was saying that all cases on Patidars will be taken back. Then why are they targeting Hardik alone, why not the two other leaders of the Patidar movement who joined BJP," she alleged.

"This government does not want Hardik to meet and interact with the people and stop raising the issues of the public," Kinjal says. Though the whereabouts of Hardik Patel are yet to be traced, he had last congratulated Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal upon his victory in the Assembly elections, through a message from his verified handle on Twitter on February 11.