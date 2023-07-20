Hardik Patel, Gujarat Assembly's Youngest MLA Turns 30; Here Are 5 Facts About Patidar Leader

Hardik Patel, Gujarat MLA from Viramgam Assembly constituency, and the youngest MLA in Gujarat assembly, turns 30 today. The political leader, who rose to prominence during the Patidar reservation agitation which sought OBC (Other Backward Class) status for the Patidar community and became the face of the agitation, has had an eventful political innings even at this young age. On his 30th birthday, here are five facts about Hardik Patel.

Background

Hardik Patel was born on July 20, 1993 to Bharat and Usha Patel. It was in the year 2004, that his parents moved to Viramgam and Hardik received his primary education at the Divya Jyot School in Viramgam and then attended KB Shah Vinay Mandir. However, not very bright or interested in studies, he joined his father in the latter's business. Reports say that his father was associated with the Congress party.

Students politics

The year 2010 marked the beginning of student politics for Hardik Patel. He joined the Sahajanand College in Ahmedabad and contested for the post of general secretary, which he won unopposed. He completed his graduation in the year 2013.

Turning point

In the year 2015, upset with his sister not qualifying for the state government scholarship, though his sister's friends qualified for it through the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota, Patel understood the importance of affirmative action for his community and formed the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), and said that he would fight for getting the Patidar community enlisted under OBC.

The Patidar agitation

Patel started his patidar agitation in July 2015. This got him into limelight and made him a nationally known face. He even went to jail following the protest and then entered politics full-time.

Joined Congress and then BJP, won election

Hardik Patel joined Congress party formally and was also made the party unit president. However, in 2022, he quit the Congress party and joined the BJP. Hardik won from Gujarat’s Viramgam constituency, and at age 29 became the youngest legislator in Gujarat.

