Hapur shocker: Man gets Rs 128 crore electricity bill

Hapur (UP): A resident of Chamri in Hapur has allegedly received an electricity bill of Rs 1,28,45,95,444 and is running from pillar to post for getting it rectified but to no avail. Moreover, adding to his woes, the electricity department has also cut the connection as he failed to pay the bill. Shamim, who was shocked to see the amount, approached the electricity department where he was allegedly told to pay the bill in order to resume the connection.

"No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it, we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill," said Shamim. Meanwhile, UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said that the issue will be rectified.