Happy that Congress' high command addressed concerns: Sachin Pilot on Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle

Ahead of the major Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that he is happy that the party high command and state government took cognisance of the issues raised by him time and again.

Addressing the media, Pilot said, "New ministers will be sworn in today. The step taken by the party and leadership after discussions is sending a positive message across the state. We had raised this issue time and again. I'm happy that party, high command and state government took a cognisance of it."

When asked about his loyalists being sworn as ministers, he said, "Congress is working under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Party workers will have to work together to bring forth misdeeds of BJP before people. There are no factions in the party. The decision (of cabinet reshuffle) has been taken together."

On being asked about his future role in the party, Sachin Pilot said: "I had met party president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, we discussed a lot of issues. I carried out all responsibilities given to me by the party in last 20 years, with dedication. In the time to come, I will work wherever the party sends me."

Fifteen new Rajasthan ministers will take oath at 4 pm on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan here as part of the Cabinet reshuffle, officials told news agency PTI.

The ministers include 11 Cabinet ministers and four ministers of state (MoS). The new Rajasthan cabinet will see 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the reshuffle on Sunday. This is the first cabinet reshuffle of the Gehlot government which came to power in December 2018.

A total of 15 MLAs will take oath today including Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola who will be included in the cabinet of the Chief Minister after the reshuffle.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of the 15 MLAs chosen to take oath on Sunday and also said that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:36 AM IST