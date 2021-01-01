‘Happy New Year!’: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Naidu extend New Year greetings

"Let us continue to work together for creating an inclusive society filled with the spirit of love and compassion that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in another tweet.

President in his greetings to citizens on the eve of New Year 2021 urged them to work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion, and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill. In his message, he said the difficult time arising out of the COVID-19 situation is a time for people to move forward in a united manner.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday wished the people on the eve of the New Year-2021.

Conveying his warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens as before stepping into the New Year 2021", Naidu said: "New Year is an occasion we all look forward to. It is an occasion that reinforces our spirit of optimism, of hope and bonhomie. Let us welcome the New Year with this spirit of hope as we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory."