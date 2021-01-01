‘Happy New Year!’: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Naidu extend New Year greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year.
While greeting the nation, PM Modi said that May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail. "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.
President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes and expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of the country's progress.
Taking to Twitter, the President in a series of tweets said that challenges that arose out of the COVID-19 situation strengthen the country's determination to move forward together.
"Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly," the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
"Let us continue to work together for creating an inclusive society filled with the spirit of love and compassion that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in another tweet.
President in his greetings to citizens on the eve of New Year 2021 urged them to work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion, and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill. In his message, he said the difficult time arising out of the COVID-19 situation is a time for people to move forward in a united manner.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday wished the people on the eve of the New Year-2021.
Conveying his warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens as before stepping into the New Year 2021", Naidu said: "New Year is an occasion we all look forward to. It is an occasion that reinforces our spirit of optimism, of hope and bonhomie. Let us welcome the New Year with this spirit of hope as we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory."
"Let us fervently hope that we shall overcome the challenges with grit, confidence, solidarity and resilience. Let 2021 usher in a more healthy, happy and harmonious planet than last year," the Vice President added.
Asking everyone to welcome 2021 with new enthusiasm and positivity amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he said: "Let us enter the New Year with renewed commitment and hope to fight and defeat this pandemic. With vaccine likely to be available anytime soon, let us welcome 2021 with new enthusiasm and positivity."
"As the Vedic seers had prayed 2000 years ago, let us hope that we hear auspicious news, view pleasant things and spend our lives meaningfully and peacefully in the coming year," he added.
