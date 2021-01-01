Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on New Year, says farmers fighting unjust forces

Gandhi has been slamming the government on multiple occasions on the issue of farmers and migrant labourers.

On December 24, after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with other party members to discuss the demands made by farmers, he said, "India is now an imaginary democracy".

It has been more than a month that farmers are protesting against the new farm laws brought by the government. They are demanding for the complete repeal of all the three farm laws while the government suggested at amending the laws.

There have been several rounds of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers. These have remained inconclusive so far and there is another round of meeting between them on January 4.