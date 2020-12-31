'11 crore families could've been given Rs 20,000 each': Rahul Gandhi says Modi govt waived loans of Rs 23,78,76,0000000 this year

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said in May that money should be put directly in the pockets of the people.

Commenting on the financial package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May, Rahul said, "Today our people need money. PM should reconsider this package. Modi ji should think about direct cash transfer, 200 working days under MNREGA, money for farmers etc. because all of them are the future of India."

"The need of the hour is to give money to people directly into their pockets and people do not require loans at this moment," he had said.

The Finance Minister has announced three tranches of the relief package after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore package to help mitigate financial woes caused due to the prolonged lockdown.