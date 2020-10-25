Happy Dussehra 2020: Vijayadashami wishes, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, status

As the nine-day long Navratri culminated, people will on Sunday observe Vijayadashami, the day of victory, with religious fervor even as COVID-19 protocol bars large gathering.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra or Dasara, is a celebration of good over evil. Vijayadashami marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the invincible Buffalo king Mahishasura. The occasion is also seen as the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana, which marks triumph of good over evil.

The festival is celebrated for different reasons in different parts of the country. It is believed that it was on Vijaya Dashami when Goddess Durga attained victory over the demon Mahishasura after fighting with him for nine nights. The festival also marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana after the latter kidnapped Rama’s wife Sita. The festival is celebrated with much fervor not only in India but also in Nepal. Everyone meet and greet their loved ones.

Northern India celebrates this day as victory of Hindu Lord Rama over demon Ravana. On the day of Dussehra, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad are burnt.

Celebrations in the preceding nine-days of Navratri include recital of the Ramayana as a Ramlila and dandiya raas.

Similarly, Vijayadashami is celebrated with much fervour in South India as well. Goddess Durga is also referred to as Chamundeshwari in these parts, with the city of Mysuru in Karnataka, which derives its name from the demon Mahishasur, being at the centre of the celebrations.

It is observed on the tenth day of the Hindu months of Ashvin, which coincides with the Gregorian months of September and October. In 2020, Dussehra falls on October 25.

For those cannot meet their loved ones due to the pandemic and other reasons, let them know that you miss them on the festival by sending them wishes across various platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and others.

Happy Dussehra 2020: Vijayadashami wishes images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status

1. May good triumph over evil, May you achieve the strength and courage to follow the path of success. Happy Dussehra!

2. D – Devil in

U – Your life by giving you

S – Splendid and

S – Sparkling

E – Energy which brings

H – Happiness,

R – Riches and

A – Abundance!

Happy Dussehra!

3. May you be showered with good health and success.

Happy Dussehra!

4. Everyday sunrise to give us a message –

‘Darkness will always be beaten by light’.

Let us follow the same natural rule and

Enjoy the festival of good over evil.

Happy Dussehra!

5. A time for celebration,

A time for victory of good over bad,

A time when the world sees the example of the power of good.

Let us continue the same true spirit.

Happy Dussehra!

6. May God bless you with all success on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra,

May you be capable of defeating all evils in your life.

Happy Dussehra!

7. Troubles as light as Air,

Love as deep as Ocean,

Friends as solid as Diamonds,

Success as bright as Gold.

May you bless with all these.

Happy Dussehra!

8. An auspicious day to start with any good work.

It was today that good won victory over bad.

May this day clear all hurdles of your life and start a new era of well-being.

Happy Dussehra!

9. On this auspicious occasion, I wish the color, bliss, and beauty of this festival

be with you throughout the year!

Happy Dussehra!

10. Let’s start a great life by conquering our eternal 5 evils:

Kaam, Krodh, Lobh, Moh, Ahanka.

Let’s take the oath to give a dimension to our life on this auspicious festival.

Happy Dussehra!

11. May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times and

dreams for a year full of smiles.

Happy Dussehra!

12. As the candlelight flame,

your life may always be happy.

As the mountain high,

you move without shy.

As sunshine creates morning glory

fragrance fills years as flory.

All darkness is far away,

as light is on its way.

Wishing you all Happy Dussehra!

Wishing you good health,

Happiness, prosperity, success,

And much more.

Happy Dussehra!