'Happy Constitution Day': Yogendra Yadav, others detained as farmers' march to Delhi stopped in Haryana

Political activist and Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav on Thursday took to Twitter stating that he had been detained by the police amid the ongoing farmer agitation. Yadav who appears to have been a part of the procession shared pictures of himself atop a tractor as well as outside a police van. He has repeatedly tweeted his criticism of how the police has been handling the protest march today.

"Haryana Police intercepted us before we could get on the Jaipur Delhi highway. Now detained by the police for "breach of peace" and being taken to an undisclosed location. Happy Constitution day!" he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet he explained that they had all been taken to a school in Mokkalwas village where they were being "locked up".

