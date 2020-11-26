'Happy Constitution Day': Yogendra Yadav, others detained as farmers' march to Delhi stopped in Haryana

Political activist and Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav on Thursday took to Twitter stating that he had been detained by the police amid the ongoing farmer agitation. Yadav who appears to have been a part of the procession shared pictures of himself atop a tractor as well as outside a police van. He has repeatedly tweeted his criticism of how the police has been handling the protest march today.
"Haryana Police intercepted us before we could get on the Jaipur Delhi highway. Now detained by the police for "breach of peace" and being taken to an undisclosed location. Happy Constitution day!" he wrote.
In a follow-up tweet he explained that they had all been taken to a school in Mokkalwas village where they were being "locked up".
Slightly earlier in the day, Yadav had come down strongly on the Delhi Police as they used water cannons, tear gas and the like to disperse the farmers. for the unitiated, various farm organisations have taken out protests in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.
They had sought permission to protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, but this had been denied. The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And as the agitating group advanced, the Delhi-Haryana border was closed, metro services were halted and more.
"Barricades put up, water cannons used, illegal arrests made on eve of Constitution Day as farmers were coming to Delhi to ask for their Constitutional Rights. Govt should remember that people are supreme in a democracy and in the end they will prevail," Yadav had tweeted.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)