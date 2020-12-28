Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Few things to know about the industrialist

It's the 83rd birthday of Tata Group's patriarch - Ratan Tata.
Born on 28 December 1937, Ratan Tata is one of the most successful businessmen in the country. He is known for his philanthropic attitude as much as he is known for his business ethics.
Here are a few things you need to know about the business tycoon on his 83rd birthday:
Ratan Tata was born in 1937 in Surat, Gujurat. His father's name was Naval Tata while Sooni Tata was his mother. Naval Tata was the adopted grandson of Jamsetji Tata, founder of the Tata Group.
He is the recipient of two of the highest civilian awards of India, the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000).
He received a B.Arch. degree from Cornell in 1962.
Before returning to India in late 1962, he worked briefly with Jones and Emmons in Los Angeles.
He completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1975.
He is the Chairman of the Tata Trusts which are amongst India's oldest, non-sectarian philanthropic organizations that work in several areas of community development.
He joined his company in 1961 when he used to work on the shop floor of Tata Steel, and was the apparent successor to J. R. D. Tata upon the latter's retirement in 1991.
In 1981, he was named Chairman of Tata Industries.
During his times, Tata Tea to acquired Tetley, Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover, and Tata Steel acquired Corus, in an attempt to turn Tata from a largely India-centrist group into a global business.
