Hanuman Chalisa Recited By Passengers Onboard Inaugural Flight To Maharishi Valmiki International Airport In Ayodhya, Video Surfaces

Ayodhya, December 30: The flyers onboard the inaugural flight to the newly-constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya recited Hanuman Chalisa during the journey on Saturday, December 30. A video shared by news agency ANI showed many passengers donning saffron scarf and reading Hanuman Chalisa inside the plane.

The inaugural flight to the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham in Ayodhya looks completely full with several passengers wearing saffron scarf and turban. In the video, some passengers are seen recording video inside the plane.

#WATCH | People recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' onboard the inaugural flight to the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, UP pic.twitter.com/7H5UP666XK — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

All about Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Built at a cost of Rs 1450 crores, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham is designed by Sthapati. A GRIHA 4-Star certified, the airport is strategically located to facilitate travel for devotees and tourists. The airport was inaugurated ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

PM Modi inaugurates two Amrit Bharat, six Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station. The new Amrit Bharat trains that will ply as Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat trains flagged off include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.