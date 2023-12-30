Watch: Grand Display Of Culture & Folk In Ayodhya Ahead Of Inauguration Of Airport & Other Projects By PM Modi

Ayodhya: Atmosphere is totally Vibrant in Ayodhya today. Preparations are underway in full swing by cultural artists ahead of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya. Ayodhya has woken up to see various folk dance forms and songs being performed by artists ahead of PM Modi's visit.

#WATCH | Folk artists perform in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh



PM Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya today and he will inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat… pic.twitter.com/7vXfJITcds — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

From Ghagras to Indian musical instruments- Ayodhya woke to tunes of Indian folk music and dances that completely transformed the mood to nothing less than a grand celebration.

WATCH | Vibrant vibes in Ayodhya as folk artists enchant the city! ✨



Today, PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate



the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport,



redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station,



and flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains.#ayodhya #narendramodi… pic.twitter.com/D7OltVXlwG — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 30, 2023

Security Beefed up

Security has been beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Praveen Kumar, IG Ayodhya Zone says, "Proper arrangements have been made in view of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. All programs will be conducted successfully..." pic.twitter.com/hISbcr0dZj — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

New International airport to be inaugurated

With less than a month to go for the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the temple town today, to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore for Uttar Pradesh, including projects worth Rs 11,100 crore for Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to inaugurate an international airport in Ayodhya and the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station today.

#WATCH | Visuals from the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport. pic.twitter.com/CPiovpCFgM — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

Around 11.15 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation.

Around 12.15 pm, he will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport. Around 1 pm, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in the state. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Several major projects to be unveiled

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.