'BJP Will Announce Lord Ram As Election Candidate': Sanjay Raut Takes A Dig At Centre Ahead Of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Inauguration

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, took a sarcastic dig at the BJP ahead of the grand event of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple inauguration in Ayodhya. Raut criticised the BJP, suggesting that their next move might be declaring Lord Ram as their election candidate.

"Now, the only thing left is that the BJP will announce that Lord Ram will be their candidate for the elections. So much politics is being done in the name of Lord Ram," said Raut while taking a jibe at the centre. He expressed concern over the perceived politicisation of Lord Ram's name. His remarks were also regarding his party's role in the Babri Masjid demolition.

Shiv Sena's Claim On Babri Masjid Demolition

Earlier on Wednesday, Raut claimed responsibility for the Babri Masjid demolition, asserting it was Shiv Sena workers, not the BJP or Sangh Parivar, who were behind it. Raut said the Kothari brothers (Ram and Sharad, shot dead by the police for their role in the demolition) were Shiv Sainiks. He referenced statements made by the then vice president of the BJP, Sundersinh Bhandari.

Raut accused the BJP of having a selective historical perspective, claiming that, for them, history seemingly began in 2014. He sarcastically remarked, "For the BJP, history starts in 2014." He alleged that Sangh Parivar had no involvement in crucial historical events.

Despite his party chief Uddhav Thackeray not being invited, Raut emphasized that the Ram Mandir belonged to all Hindus. He highlighted Shiv Sena's role in the Ram Janambhoomi movement and the presence of its leaders in Ayodhya.

Political Implications Within MVA

Raut's statements pose potential embarrassment to Congress and NCP, allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. These remarks revealed ideological fault lines, especially on the eve of Congress' foundation day rally which took place on December 28.

BJP Mumbai's Preparations Ahead Of Mega Event

City BJP president Ashish Shelar rejected Raut's claims, asserting the active participation of Sangh Parivar "karyakartas" in the Ram Janambhoomi movement and countering the accusations against the BJP. The BJP in the city is planning a "Deepotsav" (Lamps lighting ceremony) in at least 10,000 homes in each BMC ward of Mumbai. Special trains are arranged to take devotees to Ayodhya for the temple inauguration on January 22.