Hanskhali rape case: CBI to conduct DNA tests; BJP's fact-finding committee to submit report to JP Nadda

Kolkata: The CBI team on Friday once again visited the house of heavyweight TMC leader at Hanskhali to collect fingerprints.

According to CBI sources, the agency is also planning to conduct DNA tests of those arrested to match the samples that they have collected from the alleged crime spot.

“This first step will be very crucial in our investigation. We are planning to match the DNA with the samples collected. On Friday again we have collected a few samples from the TMC leader’s house and crematorium,” said a CBI officer.

The CBI officer also mentioned that the third accused has been identified as Ranjit Mullick and the accused along with his entire family is absconding. The CBI officers have sealed his house.

Meanwhile, BJP's fact-finding committee also visited Hanskhali and claimed President’s rule should be imposed immediately in Bengal.

BJP Englishbazar MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury claimed that the dead girl’s mother is still petrified.

“The dead girl’s mother said that the TMC goons had surrounded their house on April 4 night for which they could not call for any help. She said after a while when she failed to watch her daughter’s suffering she said that TMC people have taken her daughter,” said Sreeupa who also mentioned that the family members of the dead girl said that they are not ‘aware’ whether their daughter actually died.

Nadia: MP Rekha Verma and other members of a fact finding team of BJP visit a crematorium Hanskhali, where a minor rape victim was cremated, in Nadia district, Friday, April 15, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

BJP MP Rekha Verma, a member of the BJP's fact-finding team sent by party national president JP Nadda claimed that ‘President’s rule’ should be imposed in Bengal.

“The women are not safe under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She should immediately apologize to the dead girl’s parents. Mamata didn’t accept the fact of gang-rape. I will submit the report to Nadda on Saturday,” mentioned Rekha.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said a case should be filed against the Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to mention that Baby Rani Maurya, who was also in BJP's fact-finding team and is also the Minister for Women and Child Development in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, did not turn up to visit Hanskhali in Nadia.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:10 PM IST