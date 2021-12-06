e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 11:12 AM IST

'Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated': PM Narendra Modi says important to keep up momentum

FPJ Web Desk
PM Modi | Photo: Twitter Image

With over 50 per cent of the country's eligible adult population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the inoculation drive has crossed another important milestone and it is important to keep this momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of front line workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 11:12 AM IST
