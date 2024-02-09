Haldwani Violence: Tension Prevails In Bhanboolpura, 4 Dead, Over 100 Policemen Injured

Tensions Flares In Haldwani city | X

Four people died and 250 people were left injured in Uttarakhand's Haldwani city. The violence that started on Thursday over an demolition of 'illegally built' madrasa which has now left the city under curfew.

Atleast four people have died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura in Haldwani and more than 100 policemen are injured, State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman informed, according to ANI.

The Haldwani city is now under curfew, with shoot-at-sight orders issued against rioters and internet service completely shut down to control the situation of violence.

60 Injured in Clashes Over Madrasa and Mosque Demolition

In Haldwani, at least 60 people have been injured following clashes sparked by the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and mosque. The violence, which erupted after the demolition in the Banbhoolpura area, saw local residents setting vehicles and a police station on fire and hurling stones.

Most of the injured were police personnel, with some municipal workers and the Haldwani SDM also among them. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, held a meeting in Dehradun to review the situation, where it was decided to impose a curfew throughout Haldwani and issue shoot-at-sight orders against rioters.

Dhami urged calm and directed officials to handle "anarchic elements" firmly. As tension mounted, all shops in Haldwani closed, and schools from Classes 1-12 were shut down following the curfew.

Maulana Mahmood Madani's Letter to Amit Shah Regarding Haldwani Unrest

Following the violence in Haldwani, Maulana Mahmood Madani wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the demolition of a mosque and madrasa despite an ongoing court case.

Madani emphasized that the structures, situated in Malik's Garden within the Balpurpura area, were demolished by the Municipal Corporation. He pointed out that the matter is scheduled for a hearing in the High Court on February 14th.