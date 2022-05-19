Gyanvapi Mosque: Sealed cover delivers video survey result to Varanasi court

The report of filming of the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi was submitted to a court this morning in a case involving a request by Hindu petitioners to worship idols inside the mosque complex, reported NDTV.

NDTV reported that the submitted reported was 10-12 pages long.

Earlier, a Varanasi court has said video inspection of Gyanvapi Mosque, located next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, should be completed by Tuesday, May 17.

The court had ordered an inspection in April this year following petitions by five Hindu women asking for year-long access to pray at a shrine behind the western wall of the mosque complex.

The site is currently opened for prayers once a year. The women also want permission to pray to other “visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex”.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:03 AM IST