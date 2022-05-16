Gyanvapi Masjid case: Shivling found in premises, claim Hindu petitioners; mosque committee says 'it's fountain'

Lucknow: The survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, completed on Monday. While the report of the survey is yet to be submitted to court, the Hindu petitioners claimed a big Shivling was found inside a pond at the mosque premises. However, the management committee of mosque denied the claim and said only parts of a fountain were found.

After the claim of finding a Shivling inside the mosque premises, a joyous Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it would call a meeting of its central committee in Hardwar on June 11 & 12 to discuss future course of action. According to the media in charge of VHP, Sharad Sharma, saints and seers along with the office-bearers of the organization would discuss the Gyanvapi issue in meeting at Hardwar. The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said that truth has come out finally.

Meanwhile amidst all these claims and counter claims, the advocate commissioner, Ajay Mishra did not react and said that he would only submit report in the court. The district administration of Varanasi too did not disclose anything regarding the finding of the survey team and said that people should not believe on the rumors and instead read the official statements in this regard. It said that if any of the party has said something about the findings of the survey that could be personal opinion.

Immediately after the news of finding of a Shivling spread, one of the Hindu petitioners in the case Rakhi Singh approached the court asking for the restoration of the site and stopping people to offer prayers there in large numbers. The court directed district administration to seal the site and prohibit entry of people there.

It may be mentioned that a group of five women had filed a case in the Varanasi court-seeking permission for regular prayers in the temple located inside the Gyanwapi mosque and said that there are idols of Lord Ganesha, Hanuman and Nandi on the wall, which should be restored. After this writ, the court had appointed an advocate commissioner asking him to video graph the premises and submit a report before it.

After the survey completed on Monday the Hindu petitioners claimed that a black stone is being found inside the mosque, which is Shivling. One of the petitioner in the case Sohanlal Arya said that we have enough evidences in the survey. However, the mosque committee said that nothing substantial has been found in the survey and all the claims made by the opposite party holds no ground.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:56 PM IST