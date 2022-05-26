e-Paper Get App

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Sector 17-18, no casualties reported

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
Photo: ANI

A fire broke out in a scrap godown in Sector 17-18 in Gurugram on Thursday afternoon, ANI reported.

He said that the cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to the fire department, no casualties have been reported so far.

"Five fire tenders are present at the spot, the cause of the fire is still not known. There are no reports of any casualties as of now," ANI quoted Sudhir Singh, Fire Department personnel as saying.

Further operation is underway to douse the flames.

More details awaited.

(with ANI inputs)

