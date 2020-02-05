India

Updated on

'Gun ki baat': Check out the best pictures of PM Modi from Defence Expo 2020

By FPJ Web Desk

38 defence ministers and top executives of 172 foreign defence majors attended India's biennial exhibition of military platforms and weapons.

'Gun ki baat': Check out the best pictures of PM Modi from Defence Expo 2020

The 11th edition of the Defence Expo kicked off on Wednesday with 38 defence ministers and top executives of 172 foreign defence majors and 856 Indian companies in attendance.

India's biennial exhibition of military platforms and weapons was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who set a target of $5 billion worth of military exports in the next five years and invited global defence majors to set up manufacturing hubs in the country.

Also in attendance were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Take a look at some of the photos from Defence Expo 2020:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a virtual firing range on display at the Defence Expo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a virtual firing range on display at the Defence Expo
Photo: DefExpo2020/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a virtual firing range on display at the Defence Expo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a virtual firing range on display at the Defence Expo
Photo: MIB India/Twitter
'Gun ki baat': Check out the best pictures of PM Modi from Defence Expo 2020
Photo: ADG (M&C) DPR/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a stall interacting with exhibitors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a stall interacting with exhibitors
Photo: DefExpo2020/Twitter
'Gun ki baat': Check out the best pictures of PM Modi from Defence Expo 2020
Photo: ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY/Twitter
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a virtual firing range on display at the Defence Expo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a virtual firing range on display at the Defence Expo
Photo: ADG (M&C) DPR/Twitter
Live demo to showcase India's military prowess
Live demo to showcase India's military prowess
Photo: DefExpo2020/Twitter
'Gun ki baat': Check out the best pictures of PM Modi from Defence Expo 2020
Photo: DefExpoIndia/Twitter
'Gun ki baat': Check out the best pictures of PM Modi from Defence Expo 2020
Photo: DefExpoIndia/Twitter

(With inputs from agencies)

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in