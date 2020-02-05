'Gun ki baat': Check out the best pictures of PM Modi from Defence Expo 2020

The 11th edition of the Defence Expo kicked off on Wednesday with 38 defence ministers and top executives of 172 foreign defence majors and 856 Indian companies in attendance.
India's biennial exhibition of military platforms and weapons was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who set a target of $5 billion worth of military exports in the next five years and invited global defence majors to set up manufacturing hubs in the country.
Also in attendance were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Take a look at some of the photos from Defence Expo 2020:
(With inputs from agencies)
