Gujarat: Vadodara BJP Youth Wing President Assaults Man In Road Rage Incident; Video Goes Viral

Vadodara City's BJP Yuva Morcha President, Parth Purohit, has found himself at the center of controversy. A video capturing the bullying of Parth Purohit, the BJP Yuva Morcha President, has gone viral on social media. The video shows him physically assaulting a scooter rider, resulting in a confrontation with the police and a heated argument with a young man.

The incident began with a minor accident between Parth's car and a motorcycle, leading to a dispute between Parth and the motorcycle rider, Maulik Panchal. This dispute quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two parties.

While threatening the motorcycle rider, Parth Purohit was heard asking, "Do you know who I am?"

Maulik has indicated that he has not filed an official police complaint but may need to do so. The local police station confirmed that Maulik has submitted an application but has not formally lodged a complaint.

According to available information, the United Veena Garba group is known to perform near the old Padera Road in the city, with their performances starting in the evening. On the previous day, as the Garba players were heading to the Garba ground, a significant traffic jam occurred near Akshar Chowk. The dispute between Parth Purohit, the Youth Morcha President of Vadodara's BJP, and motorcycle rider Maulik centered around parking issue.

What began as intense verbal exchanges quickly escalated into a physical brawl, with both parties engaging in pushing and shoving. The involvement of bystanders further exacerbated the situation. The brawl disrupted traffic on the main road, causing chaos and commotion, with a long line of vehicles impatiently honking their horns.

As the traffic jam worsened, the police rushed to the scene to intervene and defuse the situation. They made several attempts to separate Parth and the motorcycle rider, who were engaged in a heated altercation. However, instead of calming down, both individuals continued to engage in physical confrontations. Parth, in particular, aggressively confronted a motorcyclist, as per reports.

As of late into the night, no formal police complaint had been filed regarding the incident. Nevertheless, the widespread chaos and commotion surrounding the event led to a video of the incident going viral on social media.

