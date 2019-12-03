Gujarat: Two college students killed in accident

Rajkot: Two college students were killed after a truck rammed into their motorcycle on Jamnagar-Rajkot Highway near Taraghadi village in Rajkot district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, Shaktisinh Jadeja (24) and Lakirajsinh Jhala (25), were returning home to Dhrol in Gujarat's Jamnagar district when a truck rammed into their motorcycle, killing them on the spot, an officer said.

The duo died sustained severe head injuries after hitting the road, as neither of them were wearing helmets, he said.

The victims' bodies were sent to a government hospital in Rajkot for an autopsy, he said, adding that further probe is on in the case.